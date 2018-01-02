Edgerrin James named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James was announced as one of the modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 Tuesday night.

James is one of 15 modern-era finalists, and the only running back to make the list. Among the other finalists are Ray Lewis, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, James spent his first seven seasons in Indianapolis, leading the NFL in rushing each of his first two seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his time with the Colts.

James’ 12,246 career rushing yards rank 13th all-time.

The 2018 class will be announced the night before the Super Bowl.

