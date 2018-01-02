Justin Timberlake announces new album

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WCMH/AP) — Justin Timberlake has announced he is releasing a new album.

Timberlake tweeted Tuesday that his album “Man of the Woods” will be released Feb. 2.

The tweet, which simply states, “FRIDAY” features a video from Timberlake describing the new album, and how personal it was to him as a father and husband.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform during the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.