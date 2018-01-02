Meridian Street to close at 28th Street until end of October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A street closure that will impact approximately 35,000 drivers a day will go into effect after Tuesday’s morning commute.

Meridian Street will be closed at 28th Street until approximately Oct. 31, according to Citizen’s Energy because of work being done on the DigIndy tunnel project that is being built to clean up the city’s waterways.

28th Street will be closed east of Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Street as well.

According to Citizen’s Energy, detour routes will be clearly posted beginning at 30th Street from the north and Fall Creek Parkway from the south.

The detours are as follows:

The detour route for northbound drivers will send motorists west on Fall Creek and then north on Illinois, cutting back east to Meridian at 29th Street. The detour route for southbound drivers will send motorists west on 30th Streetand then south on Capitol, cutting back east to Meridian at Fall Creek.

Some major parts of the DigIndy project include two large sewers to capture and divert combined sewer overflows to the Fall Creek Tunnel, part of the DigIndy Tunnel System that will be finished by 2025.

“While we understand the frustrations commuters may have over the next several months, this project will help clean up our waterways to levels not seen in over 100 years and produce benefits that will last for generations to come,” said Citizens Energy Group President & CEO Jeffrey Harrison in a press release.