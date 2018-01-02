Near record-breaking cold this morning

We tied a record low this morning of 12 below! Bitterly cold this morning and through much of the afternoon. Temperatures for the rest of the morning will remain sub zero with wind chills 20-30 degrees below zero. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs eventually climbing into the lower teens with wind chills remain below zero for the entire day. Tonight not nearly as cold with lows above zero and in the single digits.

Another very cold start to the morning Wednesday with wind chills still below zero. Improvement in the temperature department with highs nearing 20­°! Flurries will around at any time of the day with minor accumulations. Expect to see at most a half inch of snow. After the arctic front sweeps through expect to see another blast of arctic air to end the week. Highs return back to the lower teens and single digits and overnight lows falling below zero.

A bit of relief from the bitter cold this weekend with highs returning to the 30s but with that we have precipitation. Some sleet, freezing rain and snow possible Sunday. Main concern is the threat for freezing rain which could impact roads. Stay tuned for developing details.