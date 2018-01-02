Several experiencing power outages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A number of people are currently experiencing power outages.

Duke Energy says some people will not get their power back until 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Duke reported that power had been restored in the Windfall area, but were currently working to restore power to 500 others in the Guy area.

The Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department has opened a warming center.

A Department spokesperson says they’ve had several people using the center over night.

As of 6:01 a.m., IPL was reporting more than 400 customers were without power Tuesday morning.