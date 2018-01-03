Bitter cold moving back into central Indiana

THIS EVENING: Scattered snow showers will go away during the evening, cold air and sub-zero wind chill values will return. Bundle up if you are heading out this evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop near to, or below zero again depending on location. Wind chill values could drop to around -15 again tonight.

FRIGID THURSDAY: Temps will once again struggle to reach double digits across central Indiana, and the wind chill should stay below zero. There could be some Lake Effect flurries and snow showers North and East of Indianapolis.

RELIEF IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST? Friday and Saturday look to hold on to the chill, but as the major winter storm exits the NE, the pattern will change a bit for us by the end of the weekend. Milder air will race in Sunday with a SW storm system. This will bring temps near freezing, but we could see a wintry mix late Sunday and Monday. The biggest concern is the potential for ice, if we see some freezing rain. More details as we get closer to the time. Most of next week will see temps in the 20s and 30s, as we get a bit of thawing.