IU Health Bloomington Hospital to be demolished, city will buy property

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) –The historic IU Health Bloomington Hospital will be demolished and the city will buy the property for $6.5 million, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Wednesday.

The hospital has stood at 1st Street and Rogers Street for 112 years. City leaders said they do not know yet what will be built on the 24-acre property.

“I’m trying to keep my mind open and let the community imagine what we want, but I fully expect it will be a mix. Housing, retail, commercial, job-related, open space,” Hamilton said.

IU Health announced plans in 2015 to build a new east side campus for their hospital and academic health center.

Hamilton said IU Health will demolish the old hospital and perform any remediation. The mayor said the site will be available in 2021.

“Absolutely, there will be challenges. But I know the community is up for it. It’s going to be a big community discussion. What do we want?” he said.

City leaders plan to meet with architects and designers in April to brainstorm possibilities. IU Health Bloomington Hospital President Matt Bailey said the money from the sale will go toward the design and development of the new campus.

“My focus is on the east side and trying to make sure we’re providing a new, patient-centric experience,” Bailey said. “Downtown, I’m going to rely on the community and the mayor and city officials to determine what would be the best use.”

The new hospital will be built on the current site of the IU golf driving range.