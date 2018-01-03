Check out the RV lifestyle at the Indy RV Expo

Pack your bags and get ready for an adventure! Discover what it’s like to live out of an RV and travel the country with help from Mount Comfort RV and the Indy RV Expo. Mount Comfort RV Owner Ken Eckstein tells us what we can expect at this year’s big event and why RV sales are at an all-time high!

Variety

There will be more than 300 brand new RVs at the Indy RV Expo and each one is different from the next. There are different makes, models, floorplans, colors, sleeping capacities. There’s something for the first-time camper, along with the veteran RV owner.

Affordability

You can own the RV that fits your lifestyle with the features you want at a price you can afford! There truly is an RV for every type of traveler and for every budget. Fold down campers can be purchased for about $500 down and $100 a month. The most popular type of RV today is the travel trailer, many of which can be had for about $1,000 down and $200 a month. On the higher end, many motorhomes can be purchased for $5,000 down and $500 a month.

A cheaper way to travel: According to a study by PKF consulting, RV vacations can save up to 62% off the cost of other forms of vacation travel. The stock market has maintained consistency over the past years and interest rates continue to be near all-time lows. Great interest rates are available for RV purchases and the interest on an RV loan is tax deductible! We have about 100 brand new RVs at the show have monthly payments in the $100-150 per month range.

Flexibility

In addition to be being a more economical way to vacation, traveling and spending leisure time in an RV offers greater flexibility. RVers might decide to take a weekend trip on a Friday afternoon. Your itinerary while RVing is completely up to you! There are no hassles with airports, security or flight delays. RVers decide when to leave, how long to stay in one place and are not limited to what they can take with them. Traveling with your family and pets is more fun and flexible in an RV.

Indiana is the HOME of the RV Industry!

Over 80% of all RVs built in America are built in Indiana! The RV industry employs over 30,000 Hoosiers and the overall economic impact for the state of Indiana is $9.5 Billion. Since the Great Recession, the RV industry has rebounded with 8 consecutive years of growth. The RV industry shipped over 500,000 RVs last year, making 2017 the best year for RV production in 40 years! Younger buyers, growth in employment, higher incomes and low interest rates are driving RV sales.

