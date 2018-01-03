Crime fighters add Haughville to neighborhoods to watch in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ten Point Coalition’s reach just got a little longer.

The crime-fighting group is now moving into the Haughville neighborhood in 2018. The working-class neighborhood on the west side near 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue is considered one city’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Currently, Ten Point patrols four neighborhoods: Butler-Tarkington, Crown Hill, United Northwest area and Highland Vicinity.

With the expansion to Haughville and neighborhoods on the city’s east side in 2018, the number of covered neighborhoods will grow to seven. In 2017, according to Ten Point’s leader, the Rev. Charles Harrison, the group has received request to patrol various neighborhoods across the city. The group does not have the staff to cover every request, though.

Demand for the group grew after other neighborhoods heard about the success Ten Point had in decreasing criminal activity in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Haughville moved to the top of the list because of the community’s needs. Another factor was the desire from neighborhood groups there that requested Ten Point’s assistance.

“That is the piece, there is no one group, no one agency that can curb the violence alone, it is going to take everybody working together to end the senseless violence,” Harrison said.

There is no timetable when Ten Point patrols will start in Haughville. The group plans to meet with representatives in Haughville in February to discuss an action plan moving forward.

Harrison made it clear that police, residents and the business community must work together to address criminal activity in the city.