Fishers police seeking 2 men in connection to thefts

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men they said committed multiple thefts.

The incident stems from December 8 when two men were seen on camera stealing from vehicles while also stealing a Ford Fusion from the Fishers area.

The men would later go on to purchase two televisions with a stolen credit card at a Walmart.

They were last seen driving a large, 4-door colored pick up truck with rooftop lights.

If you have any information on the crimes, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.