Man faces 5 attempted murder charges after shootout with police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christopher Johnson on Wednesday made his first court appearance.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot Johnson following a stand-off last month. Officers were serving a warrant when Johnson fired at them. Police returned fire hitting Johnson several times. Police said Johnson shot an officer in the arm Dec. 13 in the 2100 block of Spann Avenue. The injured officer was briefly hospitalized.

Johnson faces five counts of attempted murder and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His court appearance had been delayed as he recovered in a hospital.

His trial is scheduled for April 9.