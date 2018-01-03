New Year, New You Resolutions with Professional Rock Climber Meagan Martin

For many people, the new year traditionally marks the starting point for resolutions.

Joining us today is an amazing athlete who has some timely suggestions to inspire people to get fit. Meagan Martin is a professional rock climber who is best known as SheWolf on the TV reality show, “American Ninja Warriors.” Meagan is widely considered to be the best female on the American Ninja Warrior Circuit, having made it far into Stage 1 of the National Finals two years in a row.

MEAGAN’S BACKGROUND: Martin is a teacher of movement to children at ABC Kids Climbing Center in Boulder, CO where she develops young minds and bodies. Meagan loves kids and is constantly honing her teaching and coaching skills. She is a top level World Cup rock climber and is training hard in Colorado with the rest of the Wolfpack. She has extensive climbing competition experience which gives her a calm, cool demeanor on the American Ninja Warrior course.

