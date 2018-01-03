Officials investigating fatal crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are on the scene following a deadly crash on the city’s northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of West 71st Street and North Michigan Road when a pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle in oncoming traffic. The vehicle that was struck was then hit from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the truck and the other vehicle would later succumb to their injuries.

Victim information has yet to be released.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.