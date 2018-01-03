Using Ale-8-One in your game day recipes

Decades ago it was close to the height of culinary creativity to cook and baste a ham with a cola like Coke, especially for holidays and parties. Certainly, that approach is no longer considered innovative, but with the wide array of quality craft American sodas on the market today, there are ways to utilizing them in recipes with very flavorful results. The key is to take advantage of the flavor profile of the craft soda you select.

Today on Indy Style, Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger uses Ale-8-One to create some great game day hearty snacks. Created from a secret family recipe, made in Kentucky and celebrating its 91st anniversary, Ale-8-One is the oldest independent craft soda company in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Its signature ginger and citrus flavors work especially well in savory and sweet dishes. You can find it at Kroger’s and Meijer in Indianapolis. But, hey, this is sports season, so we’re talking some great food to root your team to victory!

About Ale-8-One:

Ale-8-One was originally marketed as something women and children could enjoy during prohibition and was the original bourbon mixer. Mixers were used during Prohibition to mask the taste of bootleg alcohol.

It is made with real ginger and citrus.

Ale-8-One is owned by the fourth-generation family member, Fielding Rodgers.

Rogers still climbs a winding staircase to a locked room in the plant where he hand mixes the secret formula guided by the written formula on the wall from his great, great uncle who developed the craft soda.

Game Day Ginger Glazed Meatballs

Serves 4 to 6

2 Tablespoons butter

1 12-ounce bottle Ale-8 (1 ½ cups)

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 ½ teaspoons minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha or more to taste

1 pound prepared frozen meatballs

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and add Ale-8. Stir in rice vinegar, brown sugar, fresh ginger and soy sauce. Add Sriracha, adjusting amount if desired. Over low heat, simmer 10 to 15 minutes, until reduced to about 1 cup. Place meatballs in a microwave-safe dish and drizzle with about half of the sauce. Heat meatballs according to package directions, remove to serving dish and drizzle with remaining sauce. Serve with toothpicks.

Winning Team Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

Makes about 4 appetizer servings

2 tablespoons butter

1 12-ounce bottle Ale-8 (1 ½ cups)

Grated zest of 1 orange

2 large cloves garlic, minced

½ cup orange juice

½ cup brown sugar

1 to 2 tablespoon Sriracha or to taste

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ pound raw wild-caught American shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 pieces bacon, fried till crisp and finely chopped

In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter and add Ale-8. Stir in orange zest and minced garlic. Add orange juice, brown sugar, Sriracha and Dijon mustard, stirring well to combine. Over low heat, simmer for 10 to 15, stirring often, until mixture begins to thicken. Increase heat to medium and add shrimp to skillet. Cook for about 3 minutes, turning shrimp over as they cook. Remove to serving plate, sprinkle with chopped bacon and drizzle with any sauce remaining in skillet. Serve with toothpicks.

