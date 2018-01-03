Woman in critical condition after being struck in apparent hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run on the east side, police said.

A woman in her late 40s or early 50s was found lying on East 16th Street east of Bolton Avenue by a passing motorist, police said. It appeared the woman had been walking in the street when she was struck.

The woman was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with a skull fracture.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:12 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.