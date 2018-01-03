Woman killed in Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One woman is dead following a Tuesday evening Bartholomew County crash.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to State Street near County Road 200 just before 10 p.m.

A 2003 Ford Explorer driven by 20-year-old Chyenne Wray, was traveling northbound on State Street when, for unknown reasons, left the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Wray in the process.

Wray was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of massive trauma to the head and chest. Additionally, a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.