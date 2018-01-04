2 transported to hospital following south side house fire

Staff Reports Published:
Two people were injured in a house fire on the south side on Jan. 4, 2018. (WISH photo/Sterling Hicks)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following a house fire on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Linden Street just before 2:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, two people – a male and a female – were able to escape the house through a bedroom window. However, both were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

They were also a number of cats and dogs in the house, but all managed to get outside unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.