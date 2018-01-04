3 steps to serving great coffee at home

Struggle to make the perfect “cup of Joe” at home? Wondering if there’s a better way to make it right?

Alec Tod, Co-Owner/Director of Coffee, Indie Coffee Roasters, Diane McAndrews, Co-Owner/Director of Retail, Indie Coffee Roasters, share tips on how to do just that!

Why Coffee?

It had always been a dream of ours to open a space for people to call home, but for the longest time it just wasn’t in the cards. Then, after our partners prayed over the space after they walked passed it many times in the Arts District in Carmel, they just had a good feeling when they saw the “For Sale” sign that this would be the place for Indie Coffee Roasters. We are a coffee roasting company at heart, and our goal is to create a space where our coffee can be showcased in the highest form.

Indie Coffee Roasters Brand

Indie Coffee Roasters actually dated back to 2012 when we were looking for a name for our mini dachshund puppy. Indiana has always been a huge part of our lives, but we didn’t want to be obvious and name him “Indy.” So, instead we named him “Indie.” When we are thinking about a name for the coffee roasting company, we thought the same thing. We love Indiana and we are an independent company – very grass roots. So, the word “Indie” made sense as in a mix of Indiana and independent. Then of course our puppy was a perfect mascot seeing as we have never seen a dog as a mascot/logo for a coffee company. We are all about standing out and doing things different, and we wanted that to reflect in our original branding as well.

What do we offer?

We take a very holistic approach to coffee and believe that in order for the guest to truly grasp what we are about, we have to be informative throughout the process. We also believe that after seeing the coffee roasted, there is a sense of emotional connection to the process. One of our values is that we educate, and coffee roasting is very much a part of it. But we don’t stop there. Our entire coffee bar experience will be centered on sharing the whole process with the guest from talking through tasting notes to teaching guests the differences between brewing methods. Ultimately, we want them to have the best coffee experience possible. As coffee shop owners, we are the end of the line for a very long journey that coffee has taken, and it is our responsibility to everyone else who has been involved to showcase the coffee to the best of our ability.

