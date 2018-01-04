Another Wind Chill Advisory but relief is in sight

It has become old hat by now, but another Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of central Indiana tonight though late morning Friday.

THIS EVENING: Temps will tumble and the wind chill will remain below zero this evening.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will once again drop below zero, but in more locations, and a bit colder than this morning, so expect some delays for schools Friday morning.

FRIDAY: The good news is that there will be sunshine, the bad news is that the bitter cold will remain, and it should be a few degree colder than today. Highs will be in the high single digits to the lower teens, with wind chill below zero for a good part of the day.

8-DAY FORECAST….ICE LATE SUNDAY? Saturday will still have plenty of cold before the next storm system takes aim on Sunday. This storm system will be a good news / bad news situation. The good news is that the storm will sweep out the arctic air, the bad news is that a lot of warm, moist air will overrun cold ground. The could lead to freezing rain, sleet and snow combination for central Indiana. It is too early to say who will get what, but prepare for the possibility of an ice storm, late Sunday into early Monday.