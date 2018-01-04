Apple’s battery replacement program could mean millions of fewer iPhones sold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Apple’s new battery replacement program could mean 16 million fewer iPhones sold.

Barclays says even if a small percentage of customers opt for the battery change instead of a new phone, it has a meaningful impact.

Apple recently said it intentionally slows iPhones with older batteries to prevent older handsets from abruptly shutting down and started offering discounted replacements.

