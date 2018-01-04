Bitter cold continues for today

Temperatures well below normal to start off the morning and will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be running 26° below the normal high with a forecasted high at 10° for today. Expect to see mainly sunny conditions throughout the day. Wind chills remain below zero for the entire day. Another chilly night with lows falling sun-zero and wind chills running 15°-20° below zero.

A frigid start to the morning Friday. Another bright day but bitterly cold with highs in the single digits. Expect to have wind chills still below zero for the entire day. Saturday looks to be the last of the bitterly cold. Highs only top out in the lower teens but we do see mostly sunny skies.

Sunday Is mostly cloudy and when our next system sweeps in. Highs temperatures will feel like a heatwave with highs returning into the lower 30s! Later in the day a wintry mix will move in and could create less than ideal conditions on the roads. Main concern could be freezing rain with ground temperatures so cold. Monday a mix of rain and snow then a transition to snow showers late. Highs to start off the work week still in the 30s. A break from precipitation on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be above normal topping out in the 40s with the next storm system arriving Thursday which could also bring a wintry mess.