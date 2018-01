In these frigid temperatures, our pets can sometimes be those who suffer the most. Did you know, it’s a law, for the most part, NOT to leave your dog out in the cold? BUT one size certainly doesn’t fit all.

Today on Indy Style, Patty Spitler, Pet Pals TV, and Snow Dog Expert Brad Johnson, (along with two Huskies) tell us what we need to know about the cold, snow and how certain breeds of dogs react to the ever-changing weather.

To learn more, visit:

www.facebook.com/NLSDR/

www.petpalstv.com