Democratic leader questions GOP ‘secrecy’ on child agency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats in the Indiana Legislature are questioning Republicans’ reluctance to hold public hearings to review widely reported troubles at the state’s child welfare agency.

House Minority Leader Terry Goodin says the decision to not hold hearings is a departure from past practices of the Legislature. The Democrat from Austin says the GOP is creating more questions with what he calls “secrecy.”

New trouble at the agency erupted into public view last month when former director Mary Beth Bonaventura wrote a scathing resignation letter. She accused Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office of service cuts and management changes that will harm children.

The agency is grappling with a spike in caseloads fueled by the opioid crisis.

Holcomb has hired an outside consultant to conduct a review.