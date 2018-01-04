Fishers Mayor Fadness plans to seek another term in 2019

FISHERS, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Mayor Scott Fadness told his department heads at a recent retreat that he intends to seek another term as mayor in 2019.

“I think there is stuff here that I just haven’t finished yet,” said Fadness in a podcast interview on Wednesday morning.

“It’s amazing how fast time flies by,” Fadness said. “You think, oh, my gosh, I have a year to accomplish this or two years to accomplish it and then two years goes and you’re like, jeez, we didn’t get it all done.”

The mayor said he foresees a busy 2018 going into 2019, leading to his decision to seek at least one more term. He cited a city council he can work with and how he will campaign hard, not just for himself, but also for his council members.

“I think they (City Council members) have done a great job, they’ve worked well as a team,” the mayor said. “They understand and believe in the vision for our city.”

Fadness also indicated plans are moving forward for the new park on Geist Reservoir. The city has legally initiated condemnation proceedings to take the property through imminent domain laws, but continues talks with IMI Inc., the owner of the land, for a purchase, so as not to delay the project.

Also, the mayor expects more regional economic development efforts after his work with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on a bid for the Amazon2 project.