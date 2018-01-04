Greenwood man shot by neighbor during dispute sentenced, released from jail

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Johnson County man shot by his neighbor during an argument last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal recklessness.

The case got national attention after the prosecutor decided not to file charges against that neighbor, who is an Indianapolis firefighter.

Jeffrey Weigle, 59, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to one year in county jail and received credit for time served.

Weigle was released from jail Thursday night after serving more than 180 days. His landlord and roommate picked him up from jail. Weigle tried to avoid the camera and did not answer any questions.

He has a felony on his record after prosecutors said he pulled a gun on his neighbor Dean Keller. It happened during an argument over property lines or a possible animal.

Keller is an active firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department. The incident happened last summer on Campbell Road in Greenwood and was caught on camera.

The two properties are separated by a fence. In one part of the video, you can see Weigle on his lawnmower showing his gun. Keller pulls out his own gun and begins shooting at Weigle.

Prosecutors said Keller shot Weigle four times in self-defense and Weigle shot back.

24-Hour News 8 learned that since 2009, officers have been called at least 15 different times to settle disputes between the two neighbors.

The prosecutor told 24-Hour News 8 of the Keller’s intent to file a restraining order against Weigle.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to Dean Keller for a comment, but did not hear back.