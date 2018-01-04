Man gets 137 years for murder of woman stabbed 70 times

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Muncie man to 137½ years in prison for the slaying of a woman whom prosecutors say was stabbed about 70 times while being robbed of prescription pain medicine.

A Delaware County jury in October convicted 36-year-old Danny Saintignon Jr. of murder in the Christmas Eve 2009 slaying of 35-year-old mother of four Monica Brown of Muncie.

Kimberly Brown, who was 17 when she and her sister, then 11, found their mother’s body, testified at the sentencing hearing Thursday the slaying has had a devastating impact on her family. She said she “will never wake up from this nightmare. This is my reality.”

The Star Press reported public defender Jill Gonzalez recommended Saintignon receive a 45-year sentence. She said her client intends to appeal his convictions.