Seen these stolen snowmobiles? State offering $1,000 reward to find them

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two snowmobiles were stolen from Indiana conservation officers, and they are offering a $1,000 reward for help in locating them.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the reward Thursday.

The snowmobiles were stolen on or around Dec. 15 from Potato Creek State Park. They are yellow and white 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 models. The registration numbers are OR2898RH and OR2899RH.

If you have information about the stolen snowmobiles, call Indiana conservation officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536. The $1,000 reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of the snowmobiles. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

The state park, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis, is southwest of South Bend.