Senators Todd Young, Elizabeth Warren introduce bill to increase oversight of taxpayer money

WASHINGTON (WISH) – Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, have introduced a bill to increase oversight of taxpayer dollars.

The bill, which is called The Good Accounting Obligation in Government Act, would require government organizations to provide annual reports to Congress on about the status on implementing recommendations from the Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office.

“This bipartisan bill will help make our federal government more accountable and save taxpayer dollars – two things Hoosiers want,” said Senator Young. “Ensuring Congress has the information necessary to conduct effective oversight will lead to increased transparency for federal agencies and better service to taxpayers.”

“I’m glad to partner with Senator Young on a bill that gives Congress a powerful tool to hold agencies accountable and make sure they are working on behalf of American families,” said Senator Warren. “This bipartisan bill will make our government more transparent and effective – and save taxpayers real money.”