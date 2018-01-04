Tips for making your resolutions last all year long

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you have resolutions to be healthy and in shape for 2018, you are not alone. Studies show health and fitness are among the top resolutions when it comes to goals in the new year.

Healthy living expert and coach Erica Ballard said the key to being able to stick to those goals is to take baby steps.

“Let’s start with some fundamental steps because you need to walk before you run. So, what I recommend to people is start with eating breakfast, adding a fruit and vegetable, drinking water, and honestly start sleeping a little bit more,” Ballard said.

Ballard said you cannot expect to get back into the gym seven days a week if you haven’t exercised in months or years. That could quickly lead to burn out or even injury.

“The key to sticking with it is to one, actually want to do it. So, a lot of us do what we should do, not what we want to do and you have to be excited if you’re going to do something that is different than your regular routine,” Ballard said.

Owner of Invoke Studio Amy Peddycord said she typically will see more people come into the studio to sign up for classes at the beginning of the year. Her recommendation is to find what works best for each person.

“Find a class, find a teacher that you like and commit to that class. Schedule it as you would a doctor’s appointment and commit to that every week,” Peddycord said.

Sondra Settle has done yoga at Invoke for four years now and said it makes her feel better about herself.

“It makes you feel amazing. So, after my first class I was hooked because of the feelings that you get after. The bliss that you get after the yoga class, so that’s why I kept coming back,” Settle said.

Julianne DeMaio has done yoga for about a year now and said it is a break for the daily stress of life and work.

“I was looking for a mental break from work and giving myself an hour three times a week to come in and get away from work was quite helpful and good for myself both physically and mentally,” DeMaio added.

Invoke has a new member special and many classes throughout the week. Click here to learn more.