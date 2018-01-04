What happened before wrong-way driver’s fatal crash on I-465

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead following a head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 465.

State police said she was driving the wrong way. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near U.S. 31.

The car the woman drove, a white Nissan, was unrecognizable after being smashed and mangled. A FedEx semitractor with two trailers also sustained damage.

Tamara Scott witnessed what happened before.

“There was a semi in front of me and he veered to the left and then he veered to the right. It scared me because I thought he was asleep,” Scott said.

But, he wasn’t asleep; he was just one of many drivers trying to avoid 24-year-old Milca B. Alvarado Polanco, who was driving the white Nissan. Police said they believe she was speeding and going the wrong direction.

“I see this car and I see lights coming toward us … in the left lane next to me, and it was just like he was driving 80-90 mph and straight-line,” Scott said.

Witnesses said they believe Alvarado Polanco got on I-465 at Allisonville Road near Castleton Square mall, then drove the wrong way a few miles up the interstate to U.S. 31.

“All we could think about is, if something happens, what was he going to run into, or does he really see that he did this and turn around? But I just don’t know what happened,” Scott said.

Police said they don’t know why Alvarado Polanco was driving the wrong way.

“It could be confusion. It could’ve been mental problems. The person could’ve been sick. We don’t know if they came on one of the exit ramps the wrong direction or they did a U-turn. We’re always looking to see if there is some kind of alcohol or drugs involved with that,” said Sgt. Trent Smith of the Indiana State Police.

The sergeant added that authorities may never why she was driving the wrong way.

For Scott, it’s not why, but the aftermath that disturbed her the most.

“So, I see this car driving toward me and then I see what happened to the car. It’s just a tragic … I just hate the loss for the life that it caused or created,” Scott said.

Police identified the semitruck driver as 51-year old Tony Splittstoesser of Champaign, Illinois. He suffered minor injuries. He also had a passenger who was not injured.