IMPD, IFD locate missing IPS students

UPDATE: The children were found safe at a nearby laundromat.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are currently searching for four children that didn’t arrive at school Friday.
According to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department, four kids headed to IPS school #109 at 11 a.m. didn’t show up. IFD is assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in the case.
Authorities are combing the 4000 block of Eisenhower Drive. That’s near 38th Street and Moller Road.
IFD provided this description of the children:
- a black 12-year-old
- a biracial 12-year-old
- a black 9-year-old
- a biracial 9-year-old
IFD said the students are wearing IPS uniforms with camo jackets and gray jackets.
Please call 911 if you see children fitting this description.