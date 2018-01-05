IMPD, IFD locate missing IPS students

UPDATE: The children were found safe at a nearby laundromat.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are currently searching for four children that didn’t arrive at school Friday.

According to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department, four kids headed to IPS school #109 at 11 a.m. didn’t show up. IFD is assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in the case.

#IFD US&R on scene at 4014 Eisenhower assisting @IMPDnews in search of 4 kids headed to @IPSSchools #109 at 11:00 am – did not show up. 2 – 12 y/o (1 Blk 1 biracial) 2 – 9 y/o (1 Blk 1 Biracial ) wearing IPS uniforms w/ Camo Jkt & Grey Jkt Call 911 if seen — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 5, 2018

Authorities are combing the 4000 block of Eisenhower Drive. That’s near 38th Street and Moller Road.

IFD provided this description of the children:

a black 12-year-old

a biracial 12-year-old

a black 9-year-old

a biracial 9-year-old

IFD said the students are wearing IPS uniforms with camo jackets and gray jackets.

Please call 911 if you see children fitting this description.