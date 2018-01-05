Backpage ad leads to arrest for prostitution, syringe possession

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman arrested for prostitution said she was doing it to support her heroin and meth habit, according to investigators.

Trina Hall, 45, was arrested on Thursday for prostitution with a prior conviction and possession of a syringe.

A joint investigation between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department led to the arrest.

Investigators said the sheriff’s office regularly monitors websites for signs of illegal activity. On Dec. 20, deputies found a Backpage ad and postings on four other sites for Hall.

Another Backpage ad was found on Jan. 4 and an undercover detective began texting with Hall, with her agreeing to perform sexual acts for $200, according to investigators.

When the undercover officer met with Hall, he was wearing a wire and surveillance units were set up as well.

Investigators said a signal was given when Hall began to disrobe. Another officer entered and arrested Hall after she put her clothes back on.

Officers said Hall then admitted to prostitution to support her drug habit. A meth pipe and a syringe were found in her purse.

An online court records search shows Hall has multiple arrests since 2016 for offenses such as theft, drug possession and prostitution.