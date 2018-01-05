Company opens new downtown headquarters, expected to bring 90 new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Direct Connect Logistix opened a new downtown Indianapolis headquarters Friday morning.

The company says the $2 million, 14,000 square-foot facility was needed in order to properly accommodate their growth and allow for the creation of 90 new, high-wage jobs by 2020.

To mark the firm’s expansion, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger were in attendance and delivered remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re starting 2018 out with a bang, celebrating a homegrown company building upon their already strong roots in our community,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Direct Connect Logistix’s expansion signals more than new high-wage jobs on the horizon – this is a testament to Indianapolis’ remarkable culture of innovation, and the continued success and growth we anticipate in 2018 and beyond.”

Direct Connect Logistix is an Indianapolis-based North American transportation and logistics company.

The new facility is located at 314 West Washington Street.