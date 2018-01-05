Frigid day with relief on the way!

Another bitterly cold start to the morning with temperatures near or below 0° and wind chills ranging from 10-20° below zero. No relief from the cold today as highs struggle to make it into the double digits. Cold continues into though tonight with lows falling sub-zero again with wind chills dangerously cold.

Saturday will be the last of the bitterly cold temperatures! Highs manage to make it into the double digits topping out in the lower teens. Wind chills also climb out from sub-zero and scoot up to the positive single digits with mainly sunny skies. Changes arrive early Sunday with clouds throughout the morning and an isolated flurry early. A bulk of the moisture moves in late in the afternoon. The main concern with this is the potential for freezing rain. Temperatures by the end of the weekend with finally break into the mid 30s but ground temperatures will be below freezing. Any precipitation that falls will likely freeze at the surface which could create very slick road conditions.

Monday morning we’ll continue to see a mix will be create a tricky morning commute with rain mixing in with some snow. Highs temperatures will rise in to the 30s again and will continue to rise throughout the week with highs in the lower 40s by mid week. Thursday we could see an additional mix to end off the week.