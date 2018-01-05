Frigid Saturday could be followed by a wintry mix Sunday

Another Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area until 11am Saturday morning.

THIS EVENING: Same as yesterday evening, temps will get to and drop below zero, and wind chill values will approach -10 to -15 during the evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop to -2 to -15 across central Indiana with wind chill values nearing -20 in spots Saturday morning. Skies will stay clear.

QUIET, COLD SATURDAY: After the frigid start, we will see a lot of sun again and plenty of cold air. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Friday, and reach the middle teens.

WINTRY MIX LATE SUNDAY? A surge of warmer air will arrive Sunday, but so will another storm system. Clouds will build and temps will climb into the upper 20s and near 32 in places by late Sunday. The warmer air mass will still have to fight bitter cold air at the surface as moisture arrives. Depending on the depth of the warm air, we could see a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Sunday night into Monday. This could lead to sloppy road conditions Sunday night and for the Monday morning drive. More details as we get closer during the weekend.

MILDER 8-DAY FORECAST!: Temps will stay above freezing for most of the 8-Day Forecast, and could even get close to 50 by mid to late week! There will be a chance of rain late Thursday, then a rain / snow mix Friday. Temps will cool back to the lower 30s by next Saturday.