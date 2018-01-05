How to avoid getting sick this winter

The New Year brings us to the height of the cold and flu season.

Joining us today with timely winter wellness tips is the TV host known as Dr. V, Doctor Yael Varnado, a practicing physician at John’s Hopkins, founder of askdrv.com and the non-profit, Get Checked 4 Life.

About Dr. Yael Varnado

Dr. Varnado has made frequent guest appearances as a medical contributor on The Today Show, CNN, Dr. Oz, The Bethenny Show, Fox News, CBS, The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Refinery 29, Hot 97, Perez Hilton, and The Steve Harvey Show, to name a few. She’s weighted in on breaking news issues and hot health topics. For almost three years she co-hosted the medical health segment on Reverend Al Sharpton’s syndicated radio show “Keeping it Real.” She is the founder of Get Checked 4 Life, Inc., www.getchecked4life.org a 501(c)(3) non-profit grassroots organization that provides at-risk and underserved communities across the nation with access to health services.

For more information, visit: www.TipsonTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CLOROX, AVEENO, MYRTOL 300