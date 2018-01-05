Indy bookstores sell out of controversial book about Trump administration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bookstores across Indianapolis spent Friday taking requests for a controversial book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

The book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, sold out everywhere in Indianapolis when it was released on Friday — long before it was scheduled to come out.

The book includes a number of claims about the President Trump’s administration, from the campaign to the election to his family and Vice President Mike Pence.

Indy Reads Books on Massachusetts Avenue got more than 20 phone calls Friday asking about the book.

“The phones started ringing off the hook, as soon as we opened, customers’ request after request for the new book,” said Meredith Hylton, the manager at Indy Reads Books.

The independent bookstore took several orders over the phone, and the store manager said they were still waiting to get a shipment of the book.

“I called our distributor to get the scoop. The book isn’t even in the warehouse yet. They will not be in until next week,” she said.

The book was scheduled to hit stores next Tuesday, but the publisher moved up the release after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from President Trump’s attorney.

“It sparks interest. If their goal was to sell books, my guess is that’s what the publishers wanted. They’re certainly being effective in this way,” said Laura Wilson, assistant professor of political science at University of Indianapolis.

Wilson said the book paints a picture of drama and chaos.

“It is incredibly controversial, and a lot of it is bringing up drama, not just about the administration, but within the administration, where you see a lot of chaos that had not really been seen before, hasn’t been exposed before,” said Wilson.

Steve Bannon, former campaign adviser and White House chief strategist, is quoted throughout the book talking about events from election night to the Russia investigation.

“In some ways, it’s the most dramatic thing we’ve seen in politics so far,” said Wilson.

Wolff said he had sources and spent months in the West Wing. In a tweet Thursday, the President Trump said he authorized no access to the White House and had turned Wolff down many times:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Wilson told 24-Hour News 8 it will be interesting to see in the coming weeks if Trump will move forward with a lawsuit.