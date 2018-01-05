Dog found frozen to death in doghouse; 3 others left nearby in frigid temps

Related Coverage Dog found frozen to death in crate, animal advocates call for arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman faces four counts of abandonment and neglect of an animal after authorities say one of her dogs was found frozen to death and another three dogs were left outside in near-zero temperatures.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services issued a summons to 52-year-old Rhonda Byrd in connection with the neglect of four dogs.

An officer from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) arrived at a residence in the 9100 block of Tansel Circle just after 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day for a neglect investigation and found a large brown dog chained to a doghouse, frozen to death, according to an animal car and control report.

While the officer was at the residence, she observed two more dogs chained in doghouses with “frozen solid water bucket(s)” and no bedding, as well as a dog in an enclosed porch, with a frozen water bowl, according to the report.

As the officer prepared to confiscated and impound the dogs, Byrd and her husband approached the officer, and they confirmed the dogs belonged to them.

When asked why the dogs were outside in temperatures below 20 degrees, in violation of an Indianapolis ordinance, Byrd said she had been sick and that her husband and had taken care of the dogs that morning, according to the report. Byrd also reportedly told the officer she was unaware one of the dogs was dead and did not give a reason why the dogs were not inside the home.

The IACS officer then put the three living dogs and the deceased dog in her van with the assistance of Byrd’s husband.