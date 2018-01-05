Inmate sought in Grant County after escape from work crew

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man escaped Friday from a work crew in the south end of this Grant County city, the local Crime Stoppers coordinator said.

Brandon R. Kinder escaped from the work crew about 1:30 p.m. He was described as being 6-feet-2 and weighing 205 pounds.

Online court records show Kinder has pending criminal cases in which he is charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, theft and drug charges.

Authorities said Kinder was not believed to be a threat.

No additional details were provided in a news release from Detective Kyle D. Beal of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. He is the local Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Anyone with information can conctact authorities at 765-662-8477 or p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.