Man shot outside food mart on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was in serious but stable condition after he was shot Friday night outside a food mart on the city’s east side, police said.

Police responded to a call of “person shot” about 8:30 p.m. at HB Food Mart & Tobacco, located at the intersection of East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, a few blocks west of Keystone Avenue.

The man told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers that someone came up to him and shot him for no apparent reason.

A suspect was seen fleeing south on Hillside toward nearby apartments, IMPD said.

The victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper, right chest area and back, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.