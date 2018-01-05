Man with fake beard robs bank inside Meijer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An armed robber in a fake beard got away with cash from a credit union Friday morning. The man went inside the Meijer location at 5909 Illinois at about 10 a.m., police said.

Officials said he walked up the teller at the Fort Financial Credit Union counter inside the store, displayed a handgun and asked for cash. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. He left the area in a dark colored sport utility vehicle.

He is described as a white male about 5’5″ tall with blue eyes. Police said he was also wearing a dark blue outer coat and camo style knit cap along with the fake beard.

Anyone that might recognize this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867). They can also contact the FBI at 260-426-5331.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Bank Robbery Task Force and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.