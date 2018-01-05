Person shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Friday night on the city’s northeast side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Mitthoeffer Road on a report of shots fired.

Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD said officers arrived to find a male, either in his teens or early 20s, shot on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not yet known whether the victim lived in the nearby apartments, Turner said.

The identity of the victim was not available on Friday night.

The shooting came hours after the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a Friday morning fatal shooting.