INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s west side.

The deadly shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Somerset Avenue at approximately 4:15 a.m.

After arriving on scene, a black male was discovered in the middle of the street.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene by responding medical personnel.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.