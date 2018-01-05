Top indoor playgrounds around Indy

If these cold temperatures have kept you home with your kids, cabin fever may be setting in. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids has some ideas for places to run and play, including a few for parents who have a 9-5 job and want to play after work.

Toddler Open Gym at the Monon Community Center

Hours: Most Tuesdays 10am-11am, call to confirm

https://indywithkids.com/toddler-open-gym-monon-community-center/

Sensory Room and Play Gym at Rhodius Park Family Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 4pm-8pm & Saturday, 10am-2pm

https://indywithkids.com/locations/rhodius-park-sensory-gym/

Main Street Indoor Playground at Crossroads Church in Avon

Hours: Wednesday, 6-8pm and Thursday, 5-8pm.

https://indywithkids.com/locations/main-street-indoor-playground-crossroads-church-avon-free/

The Treehouse Indoor Playground at Plainfield Christian Church

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-11am and 1pm-3pm

https://indywithkids.com/locations/the-treehouse-indoor-playground-plainfield-christian-church/

Carter’s Play Place

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:30am-4:30pm, Weekends, 10am-6pm

https://indywithkids.com/locations/carters-play-place-2/

Find all of these fun indoor play places and more in Indywithkids.com and on the Indy with Kids mobile app: https://indywithkids.com/places-play-indoors-indianapolis/

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.