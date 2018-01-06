Brewin’ up with Coal Yard Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie stopped by a neat shop called Coal Yard Coffee in Irvington.

The shop got its name from being located on the site of an old coal depot for Pennsylvania railroads.

Michelle Roberts gave Wolfsie more insight on the shop and how the community supports it with some of the art.

The shop hosts anything from poetry to move nights to live jazz performances.

You can find out more on the shop by clicking here.

Check out the videos for more!