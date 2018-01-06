Chef Wendell: Plant-based vegetarian diet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many beautiful souls told me their New Year resolution was to begin eating a plant based diet: to eat closer to earth and create health by becoming a vegetarian or flexitarian. There are mountains of scientific research cautioning that a meat centric diet causes cancer and other diseases and that a plant based diet can lengthen your life.

1st segment: We are the architects of our health. The benefits of eating closer to earth and less meat. Vitamins from plant foods are so very crucial. What is a Flexitarian? Discuss nutrition in baked stuffed peppers ingredients.

2nd segment: Finishing off the entrée and how plant foods can lengthen your life and prevent disease.

Tips:

· Don’t jump in head first without knowledge and a plan.

· It’s a marathon, not a sprint: be patient with yourself.

· Your body and mind need to adjust

· You are re-programing lifelong behavior.

· Not easy to do. (Like changing your religion)

· Do it with a friend or family member for support.

Why plant based:

· It can lengthen your life, according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine that tracked more than 70K people.

· A strong body of research reports: “a plant-based diet can boost your health, decreasing heart disease risk, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, and helping you stay at a healthy weight.”

Because:

· Plant-based foods are packed with the fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that most Americans don’t get nearly enough of.

· Plant-based diets are full of phytochemicals that help keep many of your body’s systems running smoothly. (Environmental Nutrition)

Flexitarians: a person who has a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally eats meat or fish:

· Becoming a flexitarian means you can eat small quantities of clean and lean meat and still get the health rewards of a vegetarian lifestyle

· Make plant foods the star of your diet, with meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.

· Flexitarians are healthier than frequent meat eaters in categories such as colon cancer and heart-disease risk, and overall mortality.

Suggestions:

· Pile veggies on homemade pizza. Line a pan with pizza dough or premade shell, and top with a roasted vegetable mixture of your liking. Top with marinara sauce and part-skim mozzarella cheese. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until cheese bubbles.

· Try fake-meat crumbles or tempeh in place of meat with rice and veggies inside a stuffed roasted pepper.

· Sandwich: Grill your favorite veggies to add and top with cheese on a substantial bread that’s sure to fill you up. Ezekiel bread is excellent.

What you’ll need for baked stuffed peppers:

2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

2 small tomatoes, chopped

1 cup frozen corn

1 onion, chopped

Chia or ground flax seed

¾ cups grated low fat mozzarella cheese

½ cup chopped green olives

1 cup of black beans drained

4 fresh basil leaves or 1 tbsp. dry

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

6 Large peppers (Red, green or yellow)

1 cup meatless spaghetti sauce

½ cup water

4 tbsp. grated Parmesan

Remember to:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place first 12 ingredients into a large mixing bowl and combine.

Wash and then cut the tops of the peppers; remove seeds. (Chop up the tops and add to the filling.)

If necessary, cut thin slice from bottom of each pepper so they stand up straight.

Fill peppers with mixture.

Mix water and spaghetti sauce together and pour half the mixture into a Dutch Oven or lidded casserole dish.

Add the filled peppers, top with remain sauce and top with the Parmesan cheese.

Cover and cook for about 1 hour or until interior is hot.

Dust with more Parmesan and serve.