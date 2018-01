Related Coverage Inmate sought in Grant County after escape from work crew

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man who escaped from a work crew in Marion was taken into custody, Detective Kyle D. Beal of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday.

Brandon R. Kinder escaped from the work crew about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Online court records show Kinder has pending criminal cases in which he is charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, theft and drug charges.