Messy end to the weekend expected as wintry mix slips and slides our way

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today, but with clear skies this evening, temps will drop off fast. We’ll drop into the single digits after dinner time with overnight lows bottoming out in the low single digits in most areas Sunday morning.

Clouds will build in tomorrow morning ahead of our next big weathermaker which is set to bring us a good chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain as early as tomorrow evening.

Depending on how much snow vs. ice we see through the late hours tomorrow and early Monday will mean the difference between potential delays and definite closings to start our work/school week, with more ice leading to more closures. At a minimum, prepare to see a very slow commute Monday morning.

The wintry mix will slide out by late Monday morning with highs finally climbing above the freezing point for the first time since December 24th… a sub-freezing streak which will have lasted over 14 days.

We’ll see a big warm-up as we head through the work week with 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the thaw, because another big cool down looks to head our way by the end of this coming week and next weekend.

Along with the next cool down, we’ll see rain chances to close out next work week which will change over to another wintry mix and another opportunity for snow as we work our way towards this time next week. Stay warm and drive safely!