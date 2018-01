INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One lucky shot won $50,000 for youth hockey in Indiana.

It happened Friday night at the Indy Fuel game.

Taught him everything šŸ™‚ https://t.co/YUzzop7Ak9 — Nitro the Dragon (@NitroIndyFuel) January 6, 2018

Mac Perkins, the captain of the 16-U Junior Fuel team, played “Shoot the Puck” during a break between periods.

Perkins managed to get the puck in a small square in the center —Ā the first time anyone has made the shot in three-and-a-half years.

Indy Fuel tweeted out the video of the shot saying, “Yes, a puck can fit through the center hole.”