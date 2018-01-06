Water main break causes traffic delays in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A water main break caused some issues for drivers in Greenwood Saturday morning.

It began around 2 a.m. when water began to shoot straight into the air.

It closed the intersection of Meridian Street and Smith Valley Road.

It isn’t yet clear what caused the main break, but the weather isn’t believed to be a factor.

Crews at the scene said the water was mostly confined to an empty lot near the break.

Crews worked quickly to try and contain the water and stop it from freezing over the roadways.

They finally contained the spray around 7 a.m.

It wasn’t entirely clear when the break will be completely fixed.